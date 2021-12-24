Russians name ‘coronavirus’ word of the year for 2021, opinion poll reveals

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russians have picked coronavirus as the word of the year in 2021, according to a survey carried out by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center.

"This was a closed opinion poll and not more than three answers could be selected. In the first place — the word of the year — was coronavirus (38%), followed by price increases (34%) and QR codes (28%), which gained spotlight this year," the center’s Director General Valery Fedorov told a press conference in Moscow on Friday.

Among other popular words and phrases in 2021 were vaccine (22%), declining revenues (21%), masks (15%), and distance learning (12%).

Key events of 2021

The major events of the outgoing year for Russians were the pandemic (39%), the rising prices and inflation (37%) as well as mass vaccination against coronavirus (35%). Among the most important events in the country, the respondents named the anti-coronavirus struggle (21%) and the elections to the State Duma (8%).

The major achievements this year for Russians were the medals won by Russian athletes at the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games (7%), the successful fight against the COVID-19 pandemic (5%), as well as the outstanding results of Russian figure skaters and tennis players (3%) and the Nord Stream 2 pipeline’s completion.

The survey was conducted in December among 1,600 Russian citizens aged over 18. The margin of error with a 95% probability does not exceed 2.5%.