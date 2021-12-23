Putin highlights need to figure out ways to help SMA patients over 18

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The Krug Dobra (or Circle of Kindness) Foundation currently provides the necessary medications only to spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) patients under 18, and there is still a need to figure out ways to help adults, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at his annual press conference on Thursday.

"We need to think about what to do and how to help these people after they turn 18 because at this time, only those under 18 receive assistance. We are working on that and will in no way leave the issue unresolved," the head of state said.

The president pointed out that the Krug Dobra Foundation had been created to provide medications to kids with serious life-threatening and chronic diseases, including SMA. "The move to raise the income tax for individuals who earn slightly more than the country’s average, the tax on their additional income has been the source of funding. At the very start, we said that all this money would be spent on supporting people with serious rare diseases, including SMA," Putin said. "This kind of assistance requires a lot of funds. Just yesterday, I discussed the issue with my colleagues and they said that <...> on the whole, things are working properly at the moment," he added. "There is another problem related to the age of those who receive assistance. It is currently targeted at those under 18. Let’s hope that the use of this therapy and other possible means that will emerge in the future will help us extend the life and improve the quality of life of the people who have diseases like these," the president noted.

The Russian Health Ministry said on Thursday that according to the Krug Dobra Foundation, assistance is currently being provided to a total of 1,085 kids with SMA.