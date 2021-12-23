Mutual recognition of vaccines needs to be reached as soon as possible — Putin

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said there’s a need to quickly achieve mutual recognition of coronavirus vaccines and their availability worldwide.

"I’m saying there’s a need for mutual recognition of vaccines and making them available worldwide as soon as possible and as much as possible," he said during his annual news conference. "Otherwise, we won’t cope with this problem globally."

Russia has registered five vaccines against coronavirus, which are Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, Sutnik Light, CoviVac, and EpiVacCorona-N.