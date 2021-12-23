High COVID mortality in Russia stems from low herd immunity — Putin

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. High mortality from COVID-19 in Russia stems from the poor vaccination coverage and hence low herd immunity to the disease, which is only 59.4% compared with 90-95% in neighboring countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Why do we have high mortality rates? The level of vaccination and herd immunity is low - 59.4%. Our neighbors say that herd immunity should be 90-95%, while we have 59.4% - very low. This is the answer," he said during his traditional end-of-the-year news conference.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said earlier that COVID-19 deaths went down by 14.7% in the first two weeks of December following the decrease in the incidence rates. In the autumn, when the coronavirus incidence was on the rise, mortality rates in October were by 20.3% more than in October 2020, and the number of deaths in November 2021 was by 3.4% up on October.

According to Russia’s official statistics, as many as 1.973 million deaths were registered in Russia in January-October 2021, which was by 311,300 deaths, or 19.7%, more than in the same period 2020.