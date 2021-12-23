Journalists gathering in Moscow for Putin’s annual news conference

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russian and foreign journalists are gathering in Moscow’s Manege Hall to take part in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s year-end news conference.

This year, over 500 reporters have been accredited to join the event. However, the exhibition hall’s large space allows to avoid crowds.

A buffet zone has been organized for reporters where they are offered fruits and snacks. All products are individually packed in accordance with epidemiological requirements.

The participants of the news conference traditionally bring posters to attract Putin’s attention. Some reporters are dressed in bright national outfits.

In line with epidemiological requirements, the distance between the president’s table and the journalists will be at least 20 meters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold his traditional annual news conference for the 17th time. This year, the event will return to the in-person mode. The conference starts at 12:00 Moscow Time. In 2020, Putin held the news conference in his residence in Novo-Ogaryovo, with the majority of reporters talking to him over a video bridge.