First bill on COVID certificates on transport failed to consider many problems — official

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The amendment on the law on vaccination certificates must be accompanied by a dialogue between the authorities and the people, as well as a scrupulous work of experts, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview Wednesday.

"This is a matter of a dialogue between the people and the authorities, a matter of scrupulous work of the experts who edit the bills, this is a very complex substance to implement," the spokesman said, adding that the first version of the bill on COVID certificates for public transportation "failed to detect a lot of problems that arise automatically," and therefore this bill was subsequently withdrawn.

"Especially, considering that the president […] expressed his opinion unambiguously that, whatever good intentions are being pursued, they must not lead to significant worsening of the life of the people," Peskov underscored.