Efficacy of Covid vaccines dropped against Omicron variant - European regulator head

LONDON, December 20. /TASS/. The efficacy of the current coronavirus vaccines has visibly dropped against the Omicron strain, Emer Cooke, executive director of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), told the Financial Times on Monday.

"The data coming in . . . it’s not at all definitive, there are very small numbers, [but] it’s clear that there is a drop in effectiveness," she said.

According to experts, a complete cycle of vaccination can protect against severe forms of the disease. However, according to the newspaper, preliminary evidence demonstrates that a booster dose of mRNA vaccines can restore antibody levels, at least partially. "Whether [the drop in effectiveness] can be compensated by boosting we don’t know, so for us it’s too early," Cooke said.

According to the head of the European regulator, decisions of whether vaccines against the Omicron variant are needed will made "when there is sufficient scientific evidence that the current vaccines aren’t working." "We need to maintain supplies [of existing vaccines] and to seek new ones," she said, adding that "healthy competition" is welcome.

On November 26, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated the B.1.1.529 variant identified in South Africa as a "Variant of Concern" and assigned it the Greek letter Omicron. In its statement, the WHO noted that "this variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning."

According to thee WHO data, the new strain has already been recorded in 89 countries.