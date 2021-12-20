WHO plans Sputnik V inspection in Russia in February

GENEVA, December 20. /TASS/. The World Health Organization (WHO) plans to organize an inspection in Russia in February 2022 as part of the procedure of approving Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, Rogerio Gaspar, Director of the WHO Regulation and Prequalification (RPQ) Department, said on Monday.

According to Gaspar, the process of considering Russia’s application on Sputnik V "was restarted" and now there are "two deadlines for the submission" of documents. Part of the package is to be submitted by December 30 and the rest - by late January, he explained.

"We hope the applicant will conclude the submission of the application by the end of January," he said, adding that meanwhile the WHO is beginning to plan a GMP inspection in Russia.

"Our plan right now, provided all information is onboard <…> by the end of December, we will be able to perform GMP inspection locally on Sputnik in February," he said.

The WHO told TASS on December 14 that no date had yet been set for an inspection on Sputnik V in Russia. The inspection will be organized after the review of data Russian partners promised to share by the end of this year, it said.

Earlier in December, WHO Spokesperson Christian Lindmeier told TASS that in October the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) had signed all necessary agreements to review Sputnik V’s application for inclusion in the EUL (Emergency Use Listing). In late November, the WHO and the RDIF discussed the necessity of additional data on the quality, safety and efficacy of the vaccine and the RDIF promised to provide a detailed roadmap of data submission so that the WHO could speed up the assessment procedure.

In December, Dmitry Birichevsky, director of the Russian foreign ministry’s economic cooperation department, said that his ministry expected the WHO to approve the Sputnik V vaccine in the first half of next year. In his words, only some technical paperwork needed to be finalized.