Russian specialists studying clinical manifestations of Omicron strain in South Africa

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Specialists from Russia’s health ministry and the sanitary watchdog, who are on a visit to South Africa, are studying clinical manifestations of the Omicron coronavirus variant and specifics of the progress of the disease, the press service of the Russian health ministry said on Friday.

According to the ministry, the Russian specialists visited two clinics for COVID patients, including Africa’s biggest clinic with 3,000 beds.

"The specialists visited intensive care units and infectious diseases wards for adults and children, examined patients and studied treatment guidelines for various groups of patients. In particular, they studied clinical manifestations of the new Omicron strain as specifics of the progress of the disease. Russian specialists will continue their work in South Africa in close contact with local medics and scientists," it said.

On December 13, specialists from Russia’s health ministry and sanitary watchdog arrived in South Africa to help elaborate techniques to combat the Omicron variant.

On November 26, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated B.1.1.529 as a "Variant of Concern" and assigned it the Greek letter Omicron. It also said that the new variant has "a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning." To date, this variant has been identified in 80 world nations, including Russia, which has reported 25 such cases. According to experts, the new variant is more transmittable than other variants.