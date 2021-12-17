Russia bars entry of foreign citizens from Kenya on December 19

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Starting on December 19, Russia will impose entry restrictions on foreign citizens arriving from Kenya due to the threat of the spread of COVID-19, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

"In order to ensure the sanitary-epidemiological protection of residents under the conditions of spreading COVID-19, the crisis center made a decision to restrict the entry to Russian territory of foreign citizens residing on Kenyan territory and foreign citizens staying on this territory during the past 14 days beginning at 00 hours 00 minutes Moscow time on December 19, 2021," the crisis center reported.