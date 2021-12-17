Coronavirus situation in Russia still tense — Putin

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. The coronavirus situation in Russia is still tense, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"The situation in the sphere of combating the coronavirus infection is still very serious and tense," he said at a congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

Touching on the topic of the use of vaccination certificates, he commented that he cannot say that QR codes are unnecessary. "I cannot close this topic on a note so expected by some public organizations and activists, either from a moral point of view or from the point of view of my official duties," he said.

The president recalled the recent statistics when the daily tally of new coronavirus cases exceeded 41,000. Today, it is 26,000-28,000. "We see a nearly two-fold decrease, but, nevertheless, these figures are still too high," stressed, adding that the pandemic has impacted mortality rates in the country.

"Mortality in the country has somewhat grown. To a large extent, it is linked this or that way with Covid," he said. According to the president, it is impossible to assess the impact, but "not because someone is seeking to hide anything."