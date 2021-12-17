More groups of children to be formed for evacuation from Syria — official

SHCHELKOVO /Moscow Region/, December 17. /TASS/. Preparations are under way to evacuate several other groups of Russian children from Syria, and this work will continue, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova told journalists.

A plane of the Russian Aerospace Force, flying nine Russian children from Syria, has landed at Chkalovsky airfield in the Moscow region late on Thursday.

"I am very glad that during a meeting with the Kurdish side today, we agreed to continue our project. Several evacuation groups will be formed shortly. The groups will be small, but the work will be systemic. We were allowed to take DNA samples in the camp to form a new group, apart from children that we already have in the camp now," Lvova-Belova said.

She added that practically all Russian children who were staying in Damascus have returned to Russia.

"Just a few children are left, and a decision has already been made about them. We are now finalizing our documents, and they will be returned to their homeland after that," the ombudsperson said.

In the summer of 2017, Russia began regular work to return underage Russian nationals from Iraq and Syria. Work is being done upon instructions from the president of the Russian Federation. Over 340 children have returned home from Iraq and Syria since then.