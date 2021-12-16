Plane flying Russian children from Syria lands at Chkalovsky airfield outside Moscow

SHCHELKOVO /Moscow Region/, December 16./TASS/. A plane of the Russian Aerospace Force, flying nine Russian children from Syria, has landed at Chkalovsky airfield in the Moscow region, the press service of the Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova told journalists.

"Eight children were returned today from camps and one more from an orphanage in Damascus. Their age is six to 17, they are all from Dagestan," the press service said. "They were taken by ambulances from the airfield to a Moscow clinic, where they will undergo a full medical examination, including for coronavirus, and will be handed over to their relatives after the quarantine," it added.

On Wednesday, the children’s ombudsperson met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. They discussed the possibility to continue activity to search for and return home Russian children living in Syria in orphanages or refugee camps in Trans-Euphrates. Maria Lvova-Belova expressed gratitude to the country’s leadership for their support for this mission.

Earlier, she told TASS that documents for 140 children staying in Syria have been prepared, and some of them are expected to be repatriated this year.

In the summer of 2017, Russia began regular work to return underage Russian nationals from Iraq and Syria. Work is being done upon instructions from the president of the Russian Federation. Over 340 children have returned home from Iraq and Syria since then.