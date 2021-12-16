No requests to register foreign coronavirus vaccines in Russia so far — deputy PM

MOSCOW, December 16./TASS/. Foreign producers of coronavirus vaccines have made no approaches about registering their vaccines in Russia so far, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Thursday.

"As for the registration of foreign vaccines, <…> any producer of a foreign product can apply to the Russian regulator through the established procedure, and in line with the established procedures, the Russian regulator will take necessary action for registering or not registering a vaccine in the Russian Federation. So far, there have been no such requests," Golikova told a plenary meeting at the State Duma lower house of parliament.

Today, five coronavirus vaccines have been registered in Russia, namely Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpivacCorona, EpivacCorona-N, and CoviVac.