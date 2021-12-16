Omicron detected in 25 individuals in Russia, Deputy PM says

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The Omicron coronavirus strain has already been detected in 25 individuals in Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Thursday.

"As of today, it (Omicron — TASS) has been detected in 25 individuals in Moscow, the Moscow Region, <...> St. Petersburg and Rostov-on-Don," she said at a plenary session at the State Duma.

She added that all those infected are under observation.

On November 26, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated the B.1.1.529 variant identified in South Africa as a "Variant of Concern" and assigned it the Greek letter Omicron. In its statement, the WHO noted that "this variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning." The highest number of those infected with it has been detected in South Africa.