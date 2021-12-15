Instigator of assassination of Georgian citizen in Berlin not determined — prosecution

BERLIN, December 15. /TASS/. The instigator of Georgian citizen Zelimkhan Khangoshvili’s assassination in Berlin has not been determined, German prosecution representative told journalists Wednesday.

The representative said that the assassination happened "under the order of a foreign state," adding that "the specific instigator has not been determined."

Earlier, proclaiming the verdict on Khangoshvili’s case, the judge stated that the actions of Russia, accused of involvement in the assassination, could be viewed as "state terrorism.".