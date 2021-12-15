Putin, Xi Jinping agree to continue cooperation in fight against coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have agreed to continue active cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic during their video call, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"The parties thoroughly discussed issues related to future joint work concerning the pandemic and agreed to strengthen working ties between related sanitary agencies," he said.

Ushakov added that the parties emphasized the importance of arranging the production of Russia’s Sputnik V and Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccines in China. Agreements reached by the two countries provide for the production of over 150 mln doses a year, the Kremlin aide noted.

"We will continue to actively cooperate in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic," Ushakov said.