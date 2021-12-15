Russian intelligence service’s reliable data prevents potential crises, says chief

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. The data provided by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service is reliable and makes it possible to predict and even prevent crisis situations, Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin told the Argumenty i Fakty newspaper on Wednesday.

"Today, the employees of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service are [working] with the utmost care and using the most advanced methods to extract and analyze information, which makes it possible to predict and sometimes prevent the emergence and development of crises. And, as time shows, our conclusions are reliable," the intelligence chief noted.

According to Naryshkin, the crucial task is to discern the signs of an impending threat well in advance and interpret them correctly. "And one of the highest achievements is to predict, drawing on the development of objective global trends, the plans of geopolitical rivals even before they themselves formulate them more clearly and firmly," he stated.

The intelligence chief mentioned that Russia’s leadership appreciates the results of the department’s work. "However, in our daily activities, we proceed from the fact that trust is not like a sporting medal that can be obtained for once and for all. Trust is extremely demanding, as it has to be constantly confirmed by deeds. It makes you act at full capacity. It means that we are providing only absolutely accurate, timely and complete data, which the employees of the intelligence service are ready to vouch for personally," Naryshkin assured.