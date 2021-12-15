China turning into global center of production of Russian coronavirus jabs, says Putin

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted a fruitful cooperation between Moscow and Beijing during the pandemic while opening talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping via a video-conference on Wednesday.

[Russia and China] reliably pooled efforts in tackling the spread of the coronavirus infection right at the beginning of the pandemic," Putin said.

"China is turning into an international center of production of Russian vaccines Sputnik V and Sputnik Light. Contracts on the production of over 150 mln doses of the vaccine have been signed with six Chinese producers," he added.