Russia’s Omicron response measures to be adjusted depending on situation — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Response measures to combat the Omicron coronavirus strain spread in Russia will be adjusted depending on the situation, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said Tuesday.

"Right now, we continue studying it together with the scientists; of course, we will adjust our response measures, depending on how the situation develops," she said during the president’s meeting with the government.

Since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, about 270.3 million people around the world contracted the disease, while over 5.3 million people died. Russia registered 10,074,797 cases, with 8,804,000 recoveries and 291,749 deaths.