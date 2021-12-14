Coronavirus situation still tense in 24 Russian regions — deputy PM

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Around 100,000 hospital beds vacated by coronavirus patients have been switched to the routine mode but the coronavirus situation remains tense in 24 Russian regions, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Tuesday,

"We have switched 100,000 hospital beds to the routine mode, but nevertheless the situation is still tense and we observe that the number of people hospitalized in a serious condition is growing in 24 regions," she said.

According to Golikova, the coronavirus situation is serious in the Khabarovsk Territory, Sakhalin, Kaluga, Tula, Kaliningrad, and some other regions.