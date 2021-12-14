Russia suffered no terrorist attacks in 2021 — Russian counterterrorism agency

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Russia suffered no terrorist attacks this year as the country’s special services and law enforcement agencies prevented them from happening, the National Counterterrorism Committee told TASS after a meeting held by FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov.

"In his opening remarks, Bortnikov said that terrorist attacks had been averted this year as a result of using forceful and preventive measures," the committee said. "Sixty-five terrorism-related crimes were averted at the preparation stage."

As a result of counterterrorism operations and other measures, 23 bandits were eliminated, including four ring-leaders, the committee said. Another 312 militants and their cohorts were detained. The activity of 211 criminal groups, which engaged in producing munitions and their trafficking, was terminated. Also, 236 illegal workshops that produced and converted weapons were eliminated. "A large number of weapons has been confiscated, including ammunition, explosives and explosive devices," the committee said.

In addition, the activity of 62 clandestine cells of international terrorist groups has been stopped and 926 people involved in terrorist activities have been prevented from entering Russia. Financial assets worth more than 100 million rubles have been frozen as belonging to a total of about 3,000 people suspected of terrorism or extremism. Joint efforts by the mass communications watchdog, Roscomnadzor, and law enforcement agencies sought to protect the information space from the propaganda of terrorist ideology by blocking 6,500 materials and removing about 50,000 materials that promoted terrorist propaganda online.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that there still remain threats associated with the dissemination of terrorist propaganda on the Internet by international terrorist groups that seek to radicalize the youth, the committee said. Additional measures were developed with the aim of eliminating terrorist threats, increasing the protection of socially important facilities, primarily educational institutions, against terrorism and raising the efficiency of targeted preventive efforts.

In 2021, there were 327 regional counterterrorism exercises in Russia and more than 323,000 preventive efforts that covered about 15 million young people. Efforts were reinvigorated to create content that promotes intolerance to terrorism.