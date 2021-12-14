Russia reveals how many terror suspects were barred from entering the country

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. More than 920 people suspected of involvement in terrorist activities have been banned from entering Russia this year, the National Anti-terrorist Committee (NAC) said on Tuesday.

"Security and law enforcement agencies have stopped the activities of 62 clandestine cells from international terrorist organizations. As many as 926 people involved in terrorist activities have been barred from entering Russia," the NAC said, adding that the assets worth over 100 million rubles ($1.36 million) belonging to around 3,000 people suspected of being involved in terrorist and extremist activities have been frozen.

According to the Committee, thanks to the joint actions of Russia’s mass media and communications watchdog, and law enforcement, as many as 6,500 items containing terrorist propaganda on the Internet have been blocked and around 50,000 materials of this sort have been deleted.