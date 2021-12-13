Russian plane with sanitary medics, specialists continues flight to South Africa

PRETORIA, December 13. /TASS/. The Russian Il-76 plane carrying sanitary medics, which departed from Russia on December 11, continued its travel to South Africa, following a transitional landing in a Central African country, air traffic control service told TASS Monday.

The plane is expected to enter the South African airspace in a couple hours. The plane will land in the Johannesburg International Airport. The Russian specialists will join the research of the Omicron strain, as South Africa became the global ground zero for the spread of this new coronavirus variant.

This mission is being carried out under Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order, which came in response to a request from South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.