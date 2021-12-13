Russia reports over 800,000 active Covid cases - health minister

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. More than 800,000 active COVID-19 cases are currently registered in Russia, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Monday.

"To date, more than 75 million people have received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine and this is quite a good figure. We see that the situation has stabilized and the incidence is slightly going down, although the number of active cases is still large - more than 800,000," he said in an interview with the Vesti daily news roundup on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

According to the minister, more than 80% of government employees have been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection. "Many companies have taken measures to protect their employees. This is the right approach. They are saving both people’s lives and their companies’ viability," he added.

According to the Russian health ministry, more than 650,000 medics are currently involved in the anti-Covid effort.