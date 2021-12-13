Russia’s COVID-19 rate drops 7.3% over week, says deputy PM

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. The incidence of COVID-19 cases in Russia dropped by 7.3% over the past week, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Monday.

"Following the results of the 49th week, the incidence rate was 144.95 cases per 100,000 people, which is 7.3% lower than in the previous week. Unfortunately, this decline is not stable so far," the deputy prime minister said at a sitting in the lower house of Russia’s parliament.

Moscow, the Moscow Region, and St. Petersburg account for 23% of all coronavirus cases, she specified. "This has always been the case and will remain so," she added.