MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to his US counterpart Joe Biden due to the deaths caused by tornadoes in several states, the telegram published on the Kremlin website on Sunday.

"Dear Mr. President, accept my sincere condolences in the wake of tragic consequences of tornadoes that hit Kentucky and a number of other US states. We share the grief of those who lost their relatives and friends in this disaster," the telegram reads.