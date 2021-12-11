Russia records 30,288 new daily coronavirus cases

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 30,288 to 9,986,967 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday.

Russia’s coronavirus growth rate was 0.3%.

In particular, 2,045 cases were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 1,833 in the Moscow region, 733 in the Samara region, 721 in the Krasnodar region and 719 in the Krasnoyarsk region.

There are currently 988,652 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 36,446 to 8,709,964 in the past 24 hours.

According to data from the crisis center, 87.2% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

In particular, 3,083 recoveries were confirmed in the Moscow region in the past day, 2,759 in St. Petersburg, 846 in the Omsk region, 832 in the Chelyabinsk region and 766 in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

Russia recorded 1,171 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, down from 1,176 the day before. The total death toll has climbed to 288,351.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.89% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

In particular, 61 fatalities were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 53 in the Moscow region, 40 in the Voronezh region, 38 in the Krasnoyarsk region and 35 in the Sverdlovsk region.

Coronavirus in Moscow

Moscow recorded 3,140 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, down from 3,477 the day before. The total number of cases has reached 1,981,516.

According to data from the crisis center, Moscow’s coronavirus growth rate was 0.16%.

The city's coronavirus death toll increased by 86 to 35,210 in the past day and recoveries rose by 3,584 to 1,809,074.

There are currently 137,232 active coronavirus cases in Moscow.