Sputnik V remains most popular vaccine in Venezuela, Russian Ambassador says

RIO DE JANEIRO, December 11. /TASS/. The Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus remains the most popular jab in Venezuela, Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told TASS on Friday.

"Venezuelan medics give the highest marks to the effectiveness of the Russian vaccine. To date, Sputnik V has remained if not the most massively used vaccine (Venezuela also widely uses Chinese and Cuban jabs), then definitely the most popular one," the diplomat said. He noted that no serious side effects have been detected during the use of the Russian jab in the country.

Venezuela, with the population of about 28.5 mln people, at the end of 2020 became one of the first countries to sign a contract to purchase 10 mln doses of Sputnik V. In all, since February 13, when the first batch of the jab arrived in Caracas, over 7.2 mln doses of the vaccine have been delivered to the country. "Both the first and the second component, approximately in equal proportions," the ambassador specified.

According to official forecasts, it is planned to inoculate 90% of the country’s population by the end of the year. As Venezuela’s Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on Friday, over 80% of residents had already been inoculated, including the country’s President Nicolas Maduro who picked Sputnik V because considered it "the best and the safest" worldwide.

As of December 9, Venezuela has registered 436,600 coronavirus infections with 7,200 active cases at the moment. During the pandemic, some 5,223 coronavirus patients died, 97% of those infected have recovered. The majority of infections were recorded in the 20-39 age group.