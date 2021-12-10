Russia is set to resume Arctic studies on drifting stations in 2022

ST. PETERSBURG, December 10. /TASS/. Russia’s scientists after a decade-long break will resume the Arctic studies on drifting stations. In September, 2022, the RSV Akademik Tryoshnikov may depart for the first such expedition, during which scientists will conduct dozens scientific projects, including unique ones. Participants in the Arctic: Present and Future international forum discussed the project’s plans.

Traditionally, a drifting station is a research platform on a drifting ice floe in the Arctic Ocean. In the Soviet Union, and later on in Russia, they were named North Pole (NP). The world’s first NP-1 station began working in 1937, and the team of the last drifting station, year-round NP-40, was evacuated in 2013. A seasonal NP-2015 station worked for a certain time during 2015.

"We hope, this (expedition - TASS) will be in September, next year," Director of the Russian Hydrometeorology University’s representation in Moscow, Yuri Sychev, said. "We will freeze into the ice the Akademik Tryoshnikov research/survey vessel <…> The ship is remarkably equipped."

During NP-2022, next to the ship, frozen into ice, will be a camp with a runway and a heli pad. During the expedition, the scientists and crew will work in shifts, and, if necessary, additional equipment and supplies could be arranged.

NP-2022’s scientific program was initiated by the experts supervised by President of the Polar Explorers Association, Russia’s presidential envoy on international cooperation in the Arctic and Antarctic Artur Chilingarov. The program has nine key directions, including studies of the atmosphere, biology studies, hydro-acoustics, medical-biological surveys, studies of the space weather, and research in materials and shipbuilding.

Unique studies

"This expedition’s atmosphere program is unique to an extent, and it’s better than the atmosphere program of MOSiC (a European expedition - TASS)," expert of the Stankin Moscow Technology University Alexei Nadykto said.

The program includes a wide range of studies, which have never been conducted in the Arctic, he said. First of all, those are studies of aerosols, their physical and chemical structures, Arctic and microbiological features. Such studies usually have been conducted at stationary polar camps and in rather limited modes.

"For this expedition, we will be able to use the ready vessel and the available resources as a platform for practical tests of modern Russian technologies," he added.

According to Deputy Director of the Schmidt Institute of Physics of the Earth (the Russian Academy of Sciences) Alexei Sobisevich, the territories, above which the drifting is planned, are understudied in the geology aspect. One of them is the Gakkel Ridge in the Arctic Ocean. The Zubov State Oceanographic Institute’s scientist Sergey Tambiyev added the drifting route will cross twice the Gakkel Ridge - in its eastern and western parts. While the western part has been studied, the eastern part has remained practically unstudied, he said.

Specialists plan also ecology studies, including a rather recent problem for the Arctic - the plastics and microplastics pollution.

Igor Bobrovnitsky, Deputy Director General of the Center for Strategic Planning and Management of Medical-Biological Risks, told TASS the expedition’s participants would be objects of the studies. "During the drifting, in order to optimize the adaptation, the diet will include the so-called specialized food products, which contain necessary nutrition, vitamins and microelements," he said.

Back onto the ice

A well-known polar explored Fridtjof Nansen voiced an idea of scientific studies onboard a vessel, frozen into ice, more than a hundred years ago. He implemented the idea during the Fram expedition. The Soviet Union organized scientific camps right on ice floes. Ivan Papanin’s NP-1 occupied an ice floe of three by five kilometers.

In 2013, NP-40 was evacuated due to a critical threat to the station itself and to the personnel. "It was clear then that the traditional Papanin-style stations, when people stayed on the drifting ice, are highly risky, because due to the climate changes the ice could not any longer be taken for a reliable platform," Sychev said.

The drifting stations’ termination has "cut off the data flow" from the Central Arctic basin, he continued. This shortage is very critical in the times of major climate changes.

The recent idea to organize drifting stations onboard a vessel frozen into ice has emerged practically simultaneously in Russia and in the EU. The Europeans have organized the MOSAiC polar expedition, while Russia in 2020 failed to send another North Pole station expedition due to the pandemic.