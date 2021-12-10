Crisis center reports 30,873 new coronavirus cases in Russia over past 24 hours

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Russia has registered 30,873 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 9,956,679 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.31%.

In the past 24-hour period, 2,267 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, 1,712 - in the Moscow Region, 746 - in the Samara Region, 733 - in the Krasnoyarsk Region, and 693 - in the Krasnodar Region.

All in all, at present, 995,981 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

Moscow daily cases

Moscow recorded 89 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours. The daily number of coronavirus fatalities was below 90 for the first time since October 26. The total death toll has reached 35,124.

Moscow reported 3,477 coronavirus cases in the past day, up from 2,948 the day before. According to data from the crisis center, Moscow’s coronavirus growth rate was 0.18%.

The city's coronavirus recoveries rose by 3,372 to 1,805,490 in the past day.

There are currently 137,762 active coronavirus cases in Moscow.

Patients' deaths

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 1,176, compared to 1,181 the day before, the increase is the lowest since November 1. In all, 287,180 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.88%.

In particular, 89 fatalities were confirmed in Moscow in the past day, 56 - in the Moscow Region, 55 - in St. Petersburg, 42 - in the Voronezh Region, 38 - in the Volgograd and the Krasnoyarsk Regions each.

Patients' recoveries

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 35,657. In all, 8,673,518 patients have recovered

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries to date has increased to the level of 87.1% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, in a day 2,866 patients were discharged in St. Petersburg, 2,248 - in the Moscow Region, 1,025 - in the Altai Region, 844 - in the Omsk Region, and 832 - in the Chelyabinsk Region.