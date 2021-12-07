Over 62% of adult Russians got vaccinated — Health Minister

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Over 62% of adult Russian have already received a COVID vaccine, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko announced Tuesday.

"According to the registry, over 62% of the entire adult Russian population has been vaccinated," he said, speaking at the government coordination council on combating the coronavirus infection.

A total of almost 65 million Russians have taken a vaccine, the Minister said. He also noted a positive dynamic in the vaccination of people aged above 60: a total of 61.7% of all people of this age group have been vaccinated.