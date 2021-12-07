Situation with COVID-19 in Russia tense, PM says

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. The situation with the spread of the coronavirus infection in Russia remains tense, at the end of last week an increase in incidence was recorded in 11 regions, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting of the presidium of the coordinating council on fighting COVID-19.

"The situation with COVID incidence overall in the country remains tense. According to last week’s results, the growth in incidence was noted in 11 regions," he said.

According to the prime minister, the situation is complicated by the emergence of a new coronavirus strain which has already been detected in many countries. "So far, it’s not entirely clear how it will impact the overall situation. It is necessary to be ready for any scenario," the Russian prime minister stressed.