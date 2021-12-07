No need to cancel New Year’s events due to pandemic, says Russian doctor

MOSCOW, December 7. / TASS /. One should not refuse to partake in New Year’s events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, it would be better to celebrate the holiday within the family, Honored Doctor of Russia, Epidemiologist and Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Gennady Onishchenko told TASS on Tuesday.

"Let people have a rest, they had enough. If you are vaccinated, protected, then why give up the holidays <…>," the Russian epidemiologist said.

Onishchenko noted that, according to the latest data, the new Omicron variant was less dangerous. "First of all, it is more contagious, which means that it will supplant everything else soon. And the good thing is that [this variant] is less dangerous. At least, for now. Currently, no fatalities due to [the Omicron variant] have been recorded so far. This means that it has become more humane," the Russian doctor mentioned.

Speaking about schools, Onishchenko stated that the spread of flu posed a more serious threat than the COVID-19. Thus, it is necessary to limit the New Year’s celebrations in educational institutions.