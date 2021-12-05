Putin says supports initiative of insuring volunteers

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday he supports the initiatives geared to promote the development of the volunteer movement, including on insuring volunteers.

"Personal, in-depth understanding of problems, painful points is bringing volunteer initiatives to a new level, to a level of systemic state decisions. Naturally, I will support all our initiatives, including in government agencies on support for the volunteer movement, including in what concerns insuring volunteers," he said during an awarding ceremony of the We Are Together international prize.

"We Are Together is a forum of real deeds, good projects," he stressed.