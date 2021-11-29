Russia, CIS states hold online drills on responding to infectious outbreaks

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Command post exercises on the issues of providing a medical response to emergency situations of a biological and social nature were conducted with the participation of Russia, CIS states and China in a video conference format, the press service of the Pirogov National Medical and Surgical Center that hosted the event told TASS on Monday.

"On November 25, the Federal Center for Disaster Medicine of the Pirogov National Medical and Surgical Center of the Russian Health Ministry, in a video conference format, held an international web conference 'Medical response to emergency situations of a biological and social nature (the outbreaks of infectious diseases).' Representatives of the Russian Health Ministry, the Federal Center for Disaster Medicine, the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, Russia’s Federal Medical Biological Agency (FMBA), the chief non-resident specialists of the Russian Health Ministry on infectious diseases and disaster medicine, the representatives of the Republics of Armenia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Moldova, the Kyrgyz Republic and China, as well as of the CIS Executive Committee and the Russian Red Cross participated and made presentations," the statement said.

At the conference, the participating countries shared their practical experience of providing a medical response to the outbreaks of infectious diseases and dealing with the consequences. On November 26, the international command post exercises were held online on organizing medical aid and medical evacuation of those affected in an emergency situation of a biological and social nature (an outbreak of an infectious disease). Among the situations modeled was the response of services to the detection of cholera cases and the organization of anti-epidemic measures when an infection that can potentially lead to an emergency situation is detected in a plane passenger.

"Each participating country modeled a specific situation related to an outbreak of some infection during the drills and presented a variant of its emergency resolution," Head of the Federal Center for Disaster Medicine Mikhail Zamyatin said, as quoted by the press service.

The events were organized and conducted with the support of the Russian Health Ministry and the CIS Executive Committee.

Earlier, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko announced that these drills would be held.