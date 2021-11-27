{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Coronavirus pandemic

Russian dies in Turkey after coming down with COVID-19 on vacation - consulate

He was admitted to intensive care after developing complications

ANKARA, November 27. /TASS/. A Russian tourist, who had come down with COVID-19 in Turkey and was admitted to intensive care after developing complications, has passed away, Russia’s consulate general in Ankara told TASS on Saturday.

"Yes, regrettably, we confirm that," the diplomat said when asked by TASS.

It was reported earlier that a Russian man got infected with coronavirus during his vacation in southern Turkey and was admitted to intensive care with complications. Russian diplomats were working on medical evacuation of the severely sick patient to homeland.

Coronavirus pandemic
33,946 new Covid cases registered in Russia in 24 hours - statistics
In the past 24 hours, 36,494 people recovered from Covid in Russia
Read more
US business asks Washington to approve Sputnik V vaccination certificates — report
Russian Health Ministry reminded the newspaper that this issue was discussed by Moscow and Washington in early October
Read more
Russian military monitors US destroyer in Black Sea — Defense Ministry
The Russian Defense Ministry added that US naval ships were becoming a destabilizing factor in the region
Read more
Russian, Belarusian Su-30SM fighters perform joint air patrol over Belarus’s state border
As it was reported, a mixed tactical group comprising Su-30SM multirole fighters of Belarus and Russia conducted an air patrol along the state border of Belarus on Thursday
Read more
Kremlin lacks details on US Javelin anti-tank missiles used in Donbass
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov notes that the situation in the region remains very tense
Read more
China's Ministry of Commerce to support Hainan in streamlining financial services system
The Ministry will facilitate cross-border trade settlements
Read more
Zelensky blames Ukraine’s loss of Donbass on Poroshenko
The Ukranian president also blamed Ukraine’s acting prime minister in 2014, Alexander Turchinov, for the loss of Crimea
Read more
Sputnik V can be quickly adapted to fight new South African coronavirus strain, says RDIF
Kirill Dmitriev stressed the importance of cooperation in the development of vaccines, in particular the possibility of combining them
Read more
Russia begins serial production of Tsirkon hypersonic missiles for Navy - source
The Tsirkon multi-purpose hypersonic missile is designated to strike sea and ground targets
Read more
Press review: Why Russia’s market plunged and US eyes sending advisors, arms to Ukraine
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, November 23rd
Read more
Cargo traffic through Hainan’s leading port increased by 39%
Yangpu received over 1 million standard containers
Read more
Haikou cargo and passenger terminal infrastructure completed in Hainan
Construction workers have completed work on the cargo and passenger decks of the three-story terminal
Read more
Iran’s nuclear stockpiles enough for producing more than one nuclear weapon — E3
The E3 nations expressed concern over the recent installation of modular infrastructure of advanced centrifuges
Read more
Twenty cutting-edge Armata tanks to arrive for Russian troops by yearend
The T-14 Armata-platform-based tank was unveiled to the public for the first time at Red Square’s Victory Day Parade on May 9, 2015
Read more
Moldova repaid debt to Gazprom for current gas supplies — Moldovagaz
The debt to the Russian gas holding totaled $74 mln
Read more
Russia’s upgraded MiG-31 fighters to provide security for Northern Sea Route
It was reported on March 26 that for the first time in the Russian Navy’s history two MiG-31 fighters performed a flight over the North Pole with mid-air refueling
Read more
Ukraine interested in Russian gas transit — President
Ukraine does not plan to resume direct gas import from Russia, Vladimir Zelensky pointed out
Read more
Russia testing MiG-31 fighter with fly-by-wire control system
In the course of the fighter’s upgrade, its onboard equipment will be completely replaced
Read more
Shipbuilders float out cutting-edge minesweeper for Russian Pacific Fleet
The next warship of this series is set to be floated out in April 2022
Read more
Russia to launch mass production of world’s heaviest transport helicopter in 2022
There are a few flights remaining to wrap up the Mi-26T2V’s flight tests, CEO of the Russian Helicopters rotorcraft manufacturer Andrei Boginsky revealed
Read more
Hainan's consumption sector grew by 30.7% to $31.74 bln between January and October
Residents of the island spent more on eco-friendly cars with alternative energy sources by 130% in this period
Read more
Ukraine’s president claims to have information about preparations for coup
According to Vladimir Zelensky, he learned of the plans to oust him after listening to the recording of a conversation allegedly between Russian and Ukrainian nationals
Read more
US blacklists Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology
The Department of Commerce also added 27 entities into its list of legal entities, whose operations can contradict interests of the US national security and foreign policy
Read more
CanSino unveiled the world's first inhalable Covid-19 vaccine in China’s Hainan
According to CanSino Biologics Deputy Sales Director Zhao Guojun, this type of vaccine causes the immune system to generate antibodies quicker than after getting the traditional shot
Read more
Hainan health care exhibition presented more than 3,000 medical brands
Total exhibition area was 45 thousand square meters
Read more
New B.1.1.529 COVID-19 variant causes no severe diseases - health minister
Joe Phaahla mentioned that it was too early to say how the new COVID-19 variant would behave
Read more
Russian-US cross flights to ISS to begin in autumn of 2022
The issue of cross flights requires coordination with the government and Roscosmos is currently doing it, Sergey Krikalev, Roscomos executive director for manned space programs said
Read more
Millions of people could start fleeing Ukraine amid hardships, top Russian official says
Nikolai Patrushev noted that the West took away people’s civil rights and sent some strata of the population into poverty
Read more
WHO to call emergency meeting on new coronavirus strain — report
The organization’s experts will reportedly discuss whether the new strain should be defined as "concern" or "interest"
Read more
No side effects after use of nasal COVID vaccine — Gamaleya Center chief
Its efficacy is yet to be verified, Alexander Gintsburg said
Read more
Hainan University to establish education center with New Zealand university
Due to the pandemic, Chinese students enrolled at Waikato University cannot relocate to study in New Zealand
Read more
Lavrov lauds Russia-India-China format’s contribution to fostering multipolar world order
The top diplomat stressed that Russia, India, China are united by the repudiation of trade protectionism and politically motivated unilateral sanctions
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry: Israeli fighter jets launch missile strike on Syria from Lebanon
The on-duty air defense force of the Syrian Armed Forces destroyed ten missiles using the Russian-made Buk-M2E and Pantsir-S systems
Read more
Taliban envoy: we count on Russia’s support at UN
Read more
Kyrgyzstan security officials thwart violent coup plot
Kyrgyzstan will hold its parliamentary election on November 28
Read more
Russia to feature Ka-52, Mi-35P attack helicopters at EDEX defense show in Egypt
The Russian Helicopters Group’s partnership with countries of the Middle East has already become traditional in the military-technical sphere, the company said in a statement
Read more
China's Hainan province intends to actively develop trade, medicine and education
Hainan aims to become an international hub for tourism and shopping, with the island consistently developing a network of duty-free shops to achieve this
Read more
Hainan medical tourism zone to set up intellectual property exchange
Once the new platform is established, transactions involving medical technology rights will be conducted primarily online
Read more
Fragment of Falcon 9 rocket misses ISS by five kilometers, says Roscosmos
It is reported that there are no obstacles to hinder the ISS flight
Read more
Hainan International Beauty Conference to be held in Sanya in April 2022
Beuty industry experts and exhibitors from more than 30 countries and regions will attend the conference
Read more
Russian diplomat chides Swedish foreign minister’s ‘baffling’ comment on Moscow visit
According to Maria Zakharova, these comments do not reflect the actual content of the meeting, which was mostly focused on the OSCE’s agenda and efforts to resolve conflicts in the OSCE region
Read more
Moscow to send more data on Sputnik V jab by late 2021 — WHO regional director
Hans Kluge recalled that last Friday, a delegation from the Russian Direct Investment Fund and the Foreign Ministry met with the WHO Director General, who was responsible for the vaccine registration
Read more
About 100 Argentinian companies take part in cooperation with Hainan seminar
Participating companies are engaged in supplying beef, dairy and food products, auto parts, machinery and other goods
Read more
Press review: US turns up heat on Nord Stream 2 and Gazprom faces Turkish currency jitters
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, November 24th
Read more
Ukrainian military uses tanks in drills in Donbass-controlled area
As the statement reads, the servicemen demonstrated "high skills" and are ready to accomplish missions
Read more
Russian diplomat insists only negotiations, not force, can solve Ukrainian conflict
Maria Zakharova noted that despite the Ukrainian leadership’s actions, the implementation of the Minsk Accords is supported by the international community and must be fulfilled
Read more
Biden to speak with Russia’s Putin and Ukraine’s Zelensky ‘in all probability’
Ukrainian President Zelenesky told on Friday that he had been warned about preparations for a government coup on December 1
Read more
Press review: New German cabinet unlikely to hinder Nord Stream 2 and US to sabotage OPEC+
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, November 25th
Read more
Russian Navy missile ship holds artillery practice as US warship enters Black Sea
The mariners also practiced naval training elements, mine countermeasures and the defense of a missile boat in an unsafe roadstead
Read more
Putin says hopes Sochi talks’ agreements on Karabakh will be observed
The Russian leader presented the Azerbaijani president and Armenian Prime Minister an olive branch - a symbol of peace and prosperity
Read more
Cooperation of Serbia, Russia in military-technical sphere at highest level — president
Earlier, Aleksandar Vucic expressed his admiration for Russian technology several times
Read more