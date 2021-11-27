Russian dies in Turkey after coming down with COVID-19 on vacation - consulate

ANKARA, November 27. /TASS/. A Russian tourist, who had come down with COVID-19 in Turkey and was admitted to intensive care after developing complications, has passed away, Russia’s consulate general in Ankara told TASS on Saturday.

"Yes, regrettably, we confirm that," the diplomat said when asked by TASS.

It was reported earlier that a Russian man got infected with coronavirus during his vacation in southern Turkey and was admitted to intensive care with complications. Russian diplomats were working on medical evacuation of the severely sick patient to homeland.