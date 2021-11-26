Hungary plans to start Sputnik V production from late 2022 — Foreign Minister

OBNINSK, November 26. /TASS/. Hungary plans to master production of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V by the end of 2022, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told reporters on Friday after the meeting of the Russian-Hungarian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation.

"We plan launching Sputnik V production since late 2022 at our national vaccine plant," the Minister said.

Hungary expects to receive technologies for Russian vaccine production by the end of this year, Szijjarto said earlier.