Russian Army specialists helped over 15 countries fight COVID-19 pandemic — defense chief

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces assisted more than 15 states in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Friday.

"An architecture of peaceful life is being built by joint efforts in the area of the Karabakh conflict and in Syria. Effective humanitarian aid has been provided to Armenia, Afghanistan, Syria and Cuba. More than 15 countries have received assistance both from Russia and the Armed Forces in the fight against the pandemic. These are both non-CIS and CIS states. We are continuing this work," Shoigu said at the 7th interagency scientific and practical conference, ‘The System of Interagency Information Interaction in Fulfilling Russian Defense Tasks.’

At this stage, it is important to generalize and analyze the results of the work, specify the areas of further development and take into account "the most advanced approaches and new technologies,’ the defense minister said.

Not a single task of state importance, be it the country’s defense or the fight against the novel coronavirus, can be solved without consolidated efforts, the reliable and continued operation of the interagency interaction system, Shoigu said.