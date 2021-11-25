UK suspends air service with South Africa over new coronavirus strain

LONDON, November 26. /TASS/. London temporarily suspends air service with South Africa, Botswana and four other African countries due to the new coronavirus strain discovered in the region, which may be more virulent than other strains, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Thursday.

"[UK Health Security Agency] is investigating a new variant. More data is needed but we're taking precautions now. From noon tomorrow six African countries will be added to the red list, flights will be temporarily banned, and UK travellers must quarantine," Javid said in his Twitter, adding that the list of African countries includes Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and South Africa.