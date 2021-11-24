No Covid cases registered among refugees, Minsk says

BRUZGI /Belarus/, November 24. /TASS/. Belarusian medics have registered no Covid cases among refugees in the Bruzgi camp or among the journalists visiting them, says Viktor Liskovich, Chairman of the parliamentary commission on education, science, culture and social development, who is tasked with coordination of provision of humanitarian aid to the refugees.

"No, nobody has it - neither journalists nor refugees," he said, answering a question from TASS, adding that all hospitalized migrants undergo mandatory Covid tests.

According to the lawmaker, journalists undergo voluntary testing.

"If they so desire, we test journalists who have finished their shift and are taking a break," the lawmaker said. He noted that the Belarusian authorities can vaccinate the refugees, "but it is not necessary right now."

He noted that Belarus provided over 15,000 face masks to the refugees.

"They comply with [the mask regime], which contributes to the non-dissemination of the coronavirus infection," Liskovich told journalists.

According to the lawmaker, the refugees have received over 70 tonnes of humanitarian aid since the establishment of the camp.

"Besides food, this included over 3,000 blankets, bottled drinking water, pillows, clothes, socks, underwear and so on. […] The vast majority of the humanitarian cargo has been provided by Belarus. […] An insignificant cargo of 600 kits came from the World Health Organization: napkins, toilet paper, toothpaste, masks. We distributed it all immediately," Liskovich said.