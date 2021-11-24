Goal of climate conference in Glasgow was achieved — Putin

SOCHI, November 24. /TASS/. The goal of the climate conference held in Glasgow was achieved and decisions made at the conference are balanced and feasible, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"The goal of the conference in Glasgow was achieved; it was managed to coordinate efforts of the global community in combating climate changes. Most importantly, balanced and feasible, realizable," Putin said.

Conference participants created a good basis for progress in this important direction, the Russian President added.