Over 31,000 children with COVID-19 are under medical supervision in Russia — minister

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Nearly 1.5 million children in Russia have undergone treatment against the novel coronavirus infection since the pandemic outbreak and more than 31,000 children are currently under medical supervision, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Tuesday.

"Nearly 1.5 million children have received medical treatment over the pandemic period. To date, more than 31,000 minors with the coronavirus infection are under medical supersivion," he said.

According to the latest statistics, around 258.3 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 5.1 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 9,400,835 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 8,089,694 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 266,579 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.