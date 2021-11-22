Request for clinical research into children’s Spuntik V vaccine ready - Gamaleya Center

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. The Gamaleya Center is ready to request permission from the Russian Health Ministry to conduct clinical research into the Sputnik V vaccine for children aged 6-11, the center’s director, Alexander Gintsburg said on the Rossiya-24 round-the-clock television news channel on Monday.

"[The Health Ministry’s approval of the anti-coronavirus vaccine for 12-17-year-olds will enable us to file the next package of documents, for conducting research into this vaccine, Sputnik V, diluted to a certain degree, in a group of children aged 6-11," he said.

Gintsburg told the Rossiiskaya Gazeta daily earlier that the results of clinical tests of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in adolescents aged from 12 to 17 had been referred to the Russian health ministry. According to him, teenagers developed much more antibodies than adults following inoculation with Sputnik V.

Clinical tests of Sputnik V in children and teenagers aged from 12 to 17 kicked off in Moscow on June 5. According to Gintsburg, the concentration of the vaccine was decreased five-fold for teenagers and ten-fold for younger children.