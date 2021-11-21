Russian COVID vaccines may be upgraded if their efficacy decreases - expert

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. The existing Russian coronavirus vaccines can be upgraded in case their efficacy goes down, Denis Logunov, deputy director of the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, said on Sunday.

"Indeed, the virus is changing and, naturally, we have developed all the variants of concern. We have developed all vaccine strains. <…> If necessary, when we see that the efficacy [of coronavirus vaccines] goes down critically, we will be ready to use these developments," he said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Logunov, the Russian vaccine retains its efficacy, "even at a higher level than recommended by the WHO (the World Health Organization - TASS) - much higher than 50%" "I would like to note that we keep abreast of the situation. We never rest content with our achievements because the virus is really changing," he added.

According to the latest statistics, around 257.2 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 5.1 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 9,331,158 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 8,024,930 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 264,095 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.