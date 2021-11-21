Revaccination against COVID possible once a year if pandemic is not on the rise - expert

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Revaccination against the novel coronavirus infection is recommended once a year in case of a favorable epidemiological situation, deputy director of the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Denis Logunov, said on Sunday.

"In a situation, when we don’t have an epidemiological surge, vaccination is possible and recommended once a year," he said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

According to Logunov, revaccination has proved its worth and that is why it is recommended by the world’s leading regulators.

According to the latest statistics, around 257.2 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 5.1 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 9,331,158 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 8,024,930 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 264,095 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.