Russia conducts over 220 mln tests for presence of coronavirus, sanitary watchdog says

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russian medics have conducted over 220 mln tests for the presence of the coronavirus infection since the beginning of the pandemic, the press service of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing reported on Saturday.

Over the past 24 hours, 572,000 tests have been conducted.

According to the sanitary watchdog, as of today, over 1.9 mln people remain under medical observation due to the suspected coronavirus infection.