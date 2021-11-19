Russia’s herd immunity surpasses 50%, says crisis center

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. The herd immunity to COVID-19 in Russia has exceeded 50%, while some 58.7 mln people have been fully vaccinated, the anti-coronavirus crisis center noted on Friday.

"As of November 19, the immunization with the first component was carried out 66,400,393 times, some 58,713,240 people underwent the full cycle of vaccination. The level of herd immunity in Russia stands at 50.2%," the crisis center noted.

On November 12, the herd immunity stood at 49%.

The Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing earlier specified that at least 80% of the adult population needed to be inoculated in order to develop herd immunity.