Deputy mayor says over 1 mln Moscow seniors over 60 inoculated against COVID-19

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Over 1.1 mln seniors have been vaccinated against coronavirus in Moscow while 85% of deaths following the infection are among older people, Deputy Moscow Mayor Anastasia Rakova said in an interview with the Russia-24 TV channel.

"As a rule, people of this age (the elderly - TASS) are hospitalized and this is a fact, 85% of deaths are precisely in this age group. At the same time, the vaccination drive is underway but not at the rate we would like. To date, 1.15 mln people over 60 out of 3 mln have been inoculated with two components. This a high number but not [as high] as we would like. I would like to address the elderly again - this is vitally necessary for you," the deputy mayor said.

She reiterated that the elderly residing at Moscow’s social institutions have been vaccinated and have gotten booster shots against coronavirus and currently no cases have been registered in this category.

Mass inoculation covered about 97% of the residents of retirement homes without contraindications and 84% of the total amount of people living in residential care facilities. The same number of residents was later revaccinated.

In October, the deputy mayor reported that there were about 3 mln seniors residing in Moscow, including 135,000 who had the infection over the past six months and 1 mln that completed the vaccination process. Therefore, the measure concerns almost 1.9 mln elderly Moscow residents.

Moscow is in first place in Russia in terms of coronavirus infections. In all, the city has detected 1,911,956 infections, including 3,371 over the past 24 hours. Some 1,716,433 patients have recovered, while 33,162 died. According to the latest data from the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, 5,454,619 people have completed the vaccination process in the capital, with herd immunity at 65.5%.