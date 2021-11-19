Half of inoculated Moscow residents revaccinated against COVID-19 — deputy mayor

MOSCOW, November 19. / TASS /. As many as 50% of the previously inoculated Moscow residents have undergone COVID-19 revaccination, Deputy Mayor for Social Development Anastasia Rakova told the Russia-24 TV channel on Friday.

"Some 1,5 mln people were inoculated more than half a year ago, and only 50% of them have received the booster vaccine so far," the capital’s deputy mayor said.

Rakova pointed out that elderly people living in social institutions underwent mandatory immunizations last winter and were revaccinated this summer. "Currently, there are no COVID-19 cases among this category," the deputy mayor noted.

According to the Stopkoronavirus.rf portal, Moscow has developed herd immunity to the infection at 65.5%.